Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Holders Liverpool have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League.

They only needed to avoid defeat against Red Bull Salzburg, but goals from Nabi Keita (kay-tah) and Mo Salah gave the Premier League leaders a 2-nil win to top Group E.

Napoli also qualified from Liverpool’s Group, but then sacked their manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian is believed to be a target of both Everton and Arsenal.

Chelsea made the knockout phase after a 2-1 win over Lille at Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta scored for the Pensioners.

Manchester City and Tottenham are in Champions League action tonight.

City – who are set to top Group C – are away to Dinamo Zagreb from 5.55pm.

Spurs, who are also through to the last 16, are in Germany to play Bayern Munich.

Troy Parrott could feature for Spurs.

Kick off for that Group B clash is at 8pm.

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship last night – for 24 hours at least.

They claimed a seventh successive league victory last night with a 2-nil win at home to strugglers Hull.

West Brom can reclaim top spot of they win at Wigan Athletic tonight.

RUGBY

Munster’s Arno Botha will learn his fate today after being sent off in last weekend’s seven-point win over Saracens.

The South African faces a disciplinary hearing in London.

He could face a suspension, with Munster preparing to meet with Saracens again this weekend in the European Champions Cup.

Ian Foster has been named as coach of New Zealand.

The 54 year old replaces Steve Hansen, having been assistant coach under Hansen with the All Blacks.

RACING

Pat Smullen and Ruby Walsh were jointly honoured with the Irish Hero of the Year Award at the Horse Racing Ireland Awards in Dublin last night.

Smullen and Walsh both hung up their silks in 2019 after decorated careers in the saddle.

Aintree Grand National hero Tiger Roll was named Horse of the Year.

His rider Davy Russell is not thinking about a hat trick of Grand Nationals.

There’s racing today on the standard track at Lingfield from 12.10

In Hexham – Heavy (Soft in places) – from 12.20

Leicester – heavy – from 1 o’clock

Chelmsford – standard – 3.25

Kempton – standard to slow – 3.40