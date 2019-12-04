Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Manchester City have reduced Liverpool’s lead at the summit of the Premier League to 8 points.

Gabriel Jesus (PRON: Jay-zoo-s) scored twice in the 4-1 defeat of Burnley at Turf Moor.

Rodri and Riyad Mahrez were also on target, as Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady scored a consolation for Burnley.

Crystal Palace are fifth in the table.

They had Bournemouth’s measure on a 1-0 scoreline thanks to a goal by Jeffrey Schlupp.

The first Merseyside derby of the season takes place tonight as table toppers Liverpool host Everton at Anfield.

It’s an 8.15 start.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp says it won’t be a walkover against the struggling Toffees.

Jose Mourinho returns to Manchester United tonight.

The Spurs boss brings his new side to face the Red Devils at 7.30 at Old Trafford.

At the same time, high flying Leicester City host Watford at the King Power Stadium,

It’s Chelsea versus Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge,

Wolves welcome West Ham to Molineux,

And it’s Southampton versus Norwich City.

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic host Hamilton at Parkhead and it’s Rangers away to Aberdeen.

The FAI are reported to be set to extend their loan repayments on the Aviva Stadium beyond 2030.

It’s believed the restoration of Government funding is not on the cards at the present time.

Interim executive lead Paul Cooke is set to brief the public on the Association’s accounts tomorrow.

RUGBY

Israel Folau has settled his unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia.

The devout Christian was sacked earlier this year over a social media post saying ‘hell awaits’ gay people.

He sued for more than 7-million pounds and has received an undisclosed settlement and an apology from the sport’s governing body for ‘hurt or harm caused’.

SNOOKER

In the UK Championship in York today, Antrim’s Mark Allen plays England’s Kurt Maflin.

RACING

All the action today is in the UK

Lingfield – standard – 12.10

Ludlow (where there was a precautionary inspection at 7pm) – Soft-good to soft in places – they’re due off at 12.30

Haydock – soft-good to soft in places on hurdle course – 12.50

Kempton – standard to slow – 3.40