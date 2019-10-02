Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

For the first time in their history, Tottenham Hotspur have conceded 7 goals at home.

Spurs lost 7-2 to Bayern Munich in Group B of the Champions League at the new White Hart Lane.

Former Arsenal striker Serge Gnabry (PRON: Nab-ree) scored 4 times in the rout.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino (PRON: Potch-e-teenyo) says it’s time for his players to show character.

The other match in Tottenham’s Group saw Red Star Belgrade beat Olympiakos 3-1.

Manchester City defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in Group C at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden were on the mark.

In the other game in that Group, it ended Atalanta 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 2.

In Group A, it finished Real Madrid 2 Club Brugge 2 and Galatasaray 0 Paris Saint Germain 1.

Leeds United have moved to the top of the Championship after they ended West Brom’s unbeaten start to the season with a 1-nil win.

At the other end of the table Huddersfield claimed their first victory of the season with a 1-nil win at bottom side Stoke.

Elsewhere Fulham beat Reading 4-1, Hull City were 1-nil winners at home to Sheffield Wednesday, while Wigan beat Birmingham 1-nil.

Blackburn’s game against Nottingham Forest and Preston’s match at Middlesbrough both finished 1-1.

RUGBY

Ireland have held their Captain’s Run in Kobe (PRON: Ko-bay) ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup Pool A match against Russia.

Assistant coach Andy Farrell says Ireland can recover from the defeat to Japan.

This morning, France play the USA at 8.45, with New Zealand and Canada meeting at 11.15.

ATHLETICS

Ireland’s Ciara Mageean runs in the heats of the 1500 metres at the World Championships in Doha this afternoon.

The Women’s 200 metres final is the main event of the day.