Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland underage international Troy Parrott made his competitive debut for Tottenham Hotspur against Colchester in the third round of the English League Cup last night.

But it wasn’t a good night for the North London side as Spurs lost 4-3 on penalties to the League Two club after it finished scoreless.

17 year old Parrott just had the one chance in the game before being replaced by Christian Eriksen, who missed in the shoot out along with Lucas Moura.

Elsewhere, Manchester City won 3-0 at Preston with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus among the scorers.

City manager Pep Guardiola praised the experienced players in his team.

Arsenal thumped Nottingham Forest 5-0.

Everton were 2-0 winners away to Sheffield Wednesday.

Michael Obafemi played his part as Southampton won 4-0 at Portsmouth.

Watford saw off Swansea by 2 goals to 1.

It ended Luton Town 0 Leicester City 4,

And Crawley Town knocked out Stoke City following a penalty shoot out.

RUGBY

Joey Carbery is in line to be named at out half when the Ireland team is named tomorrow for Saturday’s Pool A match against the hosts Japan.

Regular out half Johnny Sexton is believed to be carrying a quad muscle injury that may see him rested.

Rob Kearney and Keith Earls are likely to return to the starting 15.

It’s a rest day for the Irish team today.

Uruguay produced a shock against Fiji this morning.

The South Americans resisted a fight-back from the Fijians who were many people’s dark horses to spring a surprise in Pool D which includes Wales and Australia.

Uruguay led 24-12 at half-time and they held-on to win 30-27 in Kamaishi.

Fiji did manage to get two bonus points after running-in four tries and losing by less than seven points.

GAELIC GAMES

Former Tipperary hurler Liam Cahill is set to become the new boss of the Waterford senior team in the coming days.

Cahill led the Tipp minors and Under 21’s to All Ireland glory in recent seasons.

Meanwhile the intentions of Davy Fitzgerald should become clear over the next 24 hours.

The Clare native has to decide whether to remain on in Wexford for a fourth year amid reported interest from Galway.

RACING

Sligo hosts today’s action where the first of a seven-race card gets underway at 1.50.

The going in the north west is Yielding

In the UK…

There’s a 12.15 start at Redcar where the going is good, good to soft

Goodwood, soft, heavy in places, they run at 2pm

Perth, 2.10, good to soft

Kempton, standard/slow at 5pm

Newcastle, standard/fast, 5.15