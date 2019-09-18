Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Holders Liverpool suffered a 2-0 defeat to Napoli in their opening Champions League Group E game in Italy.

A Dries Mertens (PRON: Dreece) penalty and a stoppage time goal by Fernando Llorente (PRON: Lor-en-tay) saw the home side beat the Reds for the second year in a row at the Stadio San Paolo.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has disputed claims that his side were tired.

The other game in that Group saw Salzburg beat Genk 6-2.

Ross Barkley missed a penalty at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea lost 1-0 to Valencia in Group H.

Rodrigo scored the winner.

Elsewhere in that Group, Ajax defeated Lille 3-0.

In Group F it ended Inter Milan 1 Slavia Prague 1 and Borussia Dortmund 0 Barcelona 0.

In Group G it finished Lyon 1 Zenit Saint Petersburg 1 and Benfica 1 Leipzig 2.

Tonight, Manchester City begin their challenge against Shakhtar Donetsk (PRON: Don-yetsk) in Group C in Ukraine from 8pm.

They will be without defender John Stones, who is out for up to six weeks with a thigh injury.

Tottenham Hotspur kick off their Group B match with Olympiakos in Greece at 5.55.

RUGBY

An update on the fitness of backs Rob Kearney and Keith Earls is expected in the next hour from the Irish rugby squad in Yokohama ahead of Sunday’s World Cup opener against Scotland.

Robbie Henshaw has already been ruled out of the game.

Scotland’s Stuart Hogg knows it will be a big challenge for both countries.

Meanwhile, Wales coach Warren Gatland says backs coach Rob Howley is ‘devastated’ by the allegations of betting irregularities which have seen him sent home from Japan.

It’s emerged a betting company’s integrity division contacted the Welsh Rugby Union over the issue, prompting them to inform World Rugby.

RACING

There is racing at Naas today, with the first off there at 2.50.

The going is Good and good to firm in places.

There are four meetings In the UK.

Yarmouth, good, 1.40

Sandown, Good-good to firm in places, 1.50

Beverly, good to firm, 2.00

Kelso, good, 3.40