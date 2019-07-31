Wednesday Morning Sports Update

RACING

The Galway Plate is the feature on day 3 of the Galway Festival.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Borice is due to go off as favourite at 7.20.

A seven-race card at Ballybrit gets underway at 5.10.

Denis Kirwan looks ahead

The one million pound Sussex Stakes, the most valuable race of the week is the highlight of Day 2 of the Goodwood Festival.

Mike Vince looks ahead.

There are four other meetings today in the UK

Perth – good, they race at 2pm

Redcar – good to firm, good in places, at 2.10

Sandown – good, good to soft in places, 5.35

Leicester – good to soft, 5.45

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo football manager James Horan has been handed a double fitness boost ahead of their winner-takes-all clash with Donegal this Saturday evening.

Keith Higgins and Paddy Durcan are both in line to return from injury for the Westerners.

Captain Diarmuid O’Connor has also stepped up his recovery from a fractured wrist but he’s unlikely to be involved in Castlebar.

SOCCER

Celtic set up a third round qualifier with Romanian champions Cluj (PR: Clooj) last night.

A 2-nil win away to Nomme Kalju (PR: Nom-meh Kal-yoo) secured a 7-nil aggregate victory for Neil Lennon’s side.

Jill Ellis is to step down as the United States women’s head coach.

The English-born boss won two World Cups during her term in charge, most recently with this month’s success in France.

Ellis will step down in October after friendlies with the Republic of Ireland and Portugal.

The 52-year old will continue on in an ambassadorial role.

Wolves have signed Italy striker Patrick Cutrone from AC Milan on a four-year contract.

It’s the Premier League club’s second deal of the summer following last week’s capture of Jesus Vallejo from Real Madrid.

BOXING

World lightweight champion Kellie Harrington will miss next month’s European Boxing Championships with a hand injury.

IABA high performance coach Bernard Dunne has confirmed that the Dubliner will miss the tournament as she’s still recovering from a thumb injury sustained at the European Games.

Harrington had to sit out the final in Minsk last month with the issue and Dunne says they don’t want to aggravate the injury ahead of the Worlds later this year.