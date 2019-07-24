Wednesday Morning Sports Update

GOLF

Shane Lowry received a heroes welcome as he returned to Clara in Offaly with the claret jug yesterday evening.

The popular golfer was greeted by thousands of fans following his victory at the Open Championship.

Lowry is keen to represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and is also hoping to make the European Ryder Cup team next year.

He is hungry for more success.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland Under 19’s take on Portugal in the semi finals of the European Championship in Armenia today.

Portugal are the current holders.

Kick off in Yerevan is at 3pm Irish time.

Dundalk welcome Qarabag (PRON: Karrabag) of Azerbaijan to Oriel Park for a Champions League second qualifying round first leg tie tonight.

Kick off is at 7.45.

The visitors reached the Group stage of the competition two years ago.

At the same stage of the competition this evening, Celtic play Estonian outifit Nomme Kalju (PRON: Nommeh Kalyoo) at Parkhead.

That match also begins at a quarter to eight.

GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary are Munster Under 20 hurling champions.

The Premier county edged Cork by 3-15 to 2-17 at Semple Stadium.

Jake Morris scored a dramatic goal deep in stoppage time.

Meanwhile it’s believed Westmeath GAA will part company with senior hurling boss Joe Quaid this evening.

RUGBY

It’s reported Munster Rugby are interested in putting the naming rights for Thomond Park up for sale.

Lansdowne Road and Ravenhill have current arrangements with sponsors.

CRICKET

History will be made today when Ireland’s cricketers play England at Lord’s in the first ever Test match between the nations.

11am is the start time in London.

Boyd Rankin, who played a test for England in 2014, is back wearing green.

He knows it’s a big moment.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Naas today, with the first off at 5.50.