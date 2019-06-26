Wednesday Morning Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin player James McCarthy is understood not to have sustained knee ligament damage in Sunday’s Leinster senior football final win over Meath.

The Ballymun Kickhams star could miss Dublin’s opening Super 8’s game in July, but is set to play a part in the wider All Ireland championship.

There will be new All-Ireland Under 20 football champions as Kildare got knocked out last night in the first round of the Leinster championship.

They lost by 17 points to 1-11 to Laois.

There will be no movement on the request by the Curragh for Saturday’s GAA qualifier between Kildare and Tyrone to be played at a different time or on a different day.

The third round qualifier will throw in at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge at 5pm, with the Irish Derby going to be post at the newly refurbished Curragh at 5.20.

The boss of the Curragh, Derek McGrath, was hoping a solution could have been found.

SOCCER

Manchester City talisman David Silva (PRON: Dah-vid) has announced this will be his last season with the club.

The 33 year old Spanish midfielder joined in 2010 and has won 4 Premier League titles with the sky blues.

Meanwhile it’s believed Frank Lampard will start work as Chelsea manager next Monday after Derby County gave their blessing for the former Pensioners player to return to London.

Lampard could have Shay Given in his backroom staff.

It’s understood Lampard will pen a 3 year deal with a salary of around 5 million a year.

The Netherlands have completed the quarter final line up at the Women’s World Cup.

They beat Japan 2-1 thanks to two-goals from former Ballon D’Or winner Lieke Martens.

They join Italy who beat China 2-0.

Ireland can add more medals at the European Games in Minsk today.

Michaela Walsh, Grainne Walsh, Kurt Walker and Aoife O’Rourke all have quarter-final fights in the boxing – with a win guaranteeing each of them a bronze medal.

Kellie Harrington is also in action today.

Action continues at the Cricket World Cup this morning.

New Zealand face Pakistan at Edgbaston.