Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Brazil beat Italy 1-0 at the Women’s World Cup in France last night thanks to a second half penalty from Marta.

The six time world player of the year has now scored a record 17 World Cup goals.

Italy still finished top of group C and will play a third placed team in the last 16 – likely to be Nigeria or China.

Brazil finished third in the group and now look set to face hosts France.

Four goals from Sam Kerr gave Australia a 4-1 win against Jamaica.

Australia go through as runners up – they’ll play Norway in the next round.

Tonight in Group D, England play Japan and Scotland take on Argentina.

Both games kick off at 8.

England under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has offered his support to Hamza Choudhury after his red card in the 2-1 defeat to France.

The Leicester midfielder was sent off for a reckless tackle as England surrendered a one-goal lead in their European Under 21 Championship tournament opener.

Phil Foden had given Boothroyd’s team the lead, but two late goals meant the campaign starts with a loss.

RUGBY

Leinster will be one of the top ranked teams for the Heineken Champions Cup Pool stage draw, which takes place in Lausanne this lunchtime.

All four Irish provinces will feature in the draw with the return of Connacht to the competition for the first time in 3 years.

TENNIS

Rain again is likely to affect the big pre-Wimbledon Fever-Tree Tennis Championships today following yesterday’s wash out.

From London’s Queen’s Club Dave Luddy reports.

RACING

For many racing fans, the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes is the highlight of the week at Royal Ascot and there’s a great race in store this afternoon.

The mighty filly Magical heads the betting for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

O’Brien had a day to remember on Tuesday as Arizona won the Coventry and Circus Maximus landed the St James’ Palace Stakes.

Magical arrives at the Berkshire course on the crest of a wave having won all three starts this season.

There’s racing at home today in Wexford where the first of an 8-race card goes to post at 5.30.

The going there is good.

In the UK, as well as Royal Ascot there’s racing in…

Hamilton at 1.50 – good

Uttoxeter at 2.10 – good to soft, soft in places

Chelmsford City – 5.40, standard

Ripon at 6.50, good to soft.