Wednesday Morning Sports Update

Northern Ireland have 4 wins from 4 in qualification for Euro 2020.

Michael O’Neill’s men beat Belarus 1-0 in Group C in Minsk, thanks to an 86th minute winner from Paddy McNair.

It means Northern Ireland top the standings at the halfway stage with double headers against Germany and the Netherlands to come in the autumn.

O’Neill was proud of his players.

Germany hammered Estonia 8-0 last night.

Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium defeated Scotland 3-0 in Group I.

And Hungary beat Wales 1-0 in Group E.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says he has no intention of looking to extend his deal in charge.

McCarthy’s contract expires at the end of the European Championship campaign.

The boss will be happy to hand over the baton to under 21 manager Stephen Kenny.

Kenny leads his players into the semi finals of the Toulon tournament today.

They play Brazil at 4.30.

It’s reported Republic of Ireland coach Robbie Keane is in the sights of Middlesbrough for a backroom role.

Jonathan Woodgate is set to take over as the new boss of the Championship club this week and could look for his former Leeds and Spurs team mate to assist him.

At the Women’s World Cup, the holders the USA recorded the biggest victory in the history of the tournament, crushing Thailand 13-0 in France.

Alex Morgan scored 5 times in the rout.

In the competition today, France play Norway, it’s Nigeria up against South Korea and Germany take on Spain.

RUGBY

Ireland must secure a bonus point win over Italy in their final Pool B match at the World Under 20 rugby championship to have any hope of reaching the last four.

Noel McNamara’s team can only qualify as best runners up, so they will also need other results to go their way.

The match begins at 2.30 in Argentina.

CRICKET

Australia and Pakistan go head to head in the World Cup in Taunton today.

RACING

There is racing at Punchestown this evening with the first of a beginning at 5.40. The going is good.

In the UK there’s racing at

Yarmouth – 2 o’clock, soft

Fontwell – 2.10, good to soft, good in places

Haydock – 2.20, heavy

Hamilton – 5.30, good, good to soft in places

Kempton – 5.50, standard