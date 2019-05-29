Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Chelsea and Arsenal go head to head in the Europa League Final tonight.

Only an estimated 5,000 fans of both London clubs have travelled to Azerbaijan.





The remainder of the 70,000 capacity Olympic Stadium will be made up of locals, neutral supporters, sponsors and UEFA officials.

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan (PRON: Mick-hit-ar-yan) has not travelled for security reasons.

It’s the final chance for the Gunners to claim a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Granit Xhaka (PRON: Zh-aka) says they must make Europe’s premier competition.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri stormed out of training in Baku on the eve of the Europa League Final.

The Italian flung his baseball cap to the ground and kicked it before heading down the tunnel at the end of the session.

Sarri has been linked with a move to Juventus in the summer.

The 60 year old says he’s not unhappy with his players, but he will need to think about his future.

Kick off is at 8pm Irish time…11pm in Baku.

BOXING

Katie Taylor respects her opponent Delfine Persoon, but is excited about the prospect of holding all women’s world lightweight belts.

The pair fight at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday in a unification bout on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Junior bout.

Taylor desperately wants to add the WBC belt to her collection.

TENNIS

11 time champion Rafael Nadal and tennis legend Roger Federer are in action at the French Open today.

Nadal plays Yannick Maden (PRON: Mah-den), with Federer to take on Oscar Otte (PRON: Ohteh).

Elsewhere, local favourite Jo Wilfried Tsonga plays Japan’s Kei Nishikori (PRON: Kay).

In the ladies singles, seventh seed Sloane Stephens faces Sara Sorribes Tormo.

RACING

Gowran Park hosts an eight race card on good to firm ground from 4.45

In the UK, they go at:

Newton Abbot – good, good to firm in places from midday

Beverley – good to soft – 1.40

Hamilton – good to soft – 1.50

Warwick – good – 5.30

Cartmel – good to soft – 5.40