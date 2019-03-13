Wednesday Morning Sports Update

RACING

The second day of the Cheltenham Festival will go ahead after an early morning course inspection.

The Ladies Day card was under threat as high winds had been forecast for the Prestbury Park area, but those have subsided.





The Queen Mother Champion Chase is the feature with ‘Altior’ and ‘Min’ set to do battle once more.

The Grade 1, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle will be the first of the day at 1.30.

Previewing today’s card is Dave Keena.

16 to 1 shot ‘Espoir D’Allen’ was the winner of the first day’s feature race the Champion Hurdle.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained five year old romped to victory after the winner of the last two years ‘Buveur d’Air’ fell.

Willie Mullins trained the first two winners of the Festival, but was denied a treble yesterday.

Ruby Walsh rode ‘Klassical Dream’ to victory in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

‘Duc Des Genievres’ (PR: Zhen-yev-reh) romped home a 5-to-1 victor under Paul Townend in the Arkle.

Red-hot favourite ‘Benie Des Dieux’ however, crashed out at, at final fence in the Mares Hurdle.

Cheltenham may be the main event today but there’s also racing at Huntingdom, good to soft, at 1.45; Lingfield, standard, at 1.55 AND Kempton, standard to slow, at 4.40.

SOCCER

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Atlético Madrid last night to send Juventus through to the quarter finals of the Champions League.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star inspired a sensational come back with two towering headers and a late penalty.

It handed the Italians a 3-2 victory despite losing the first leg 2-nil.

Ronaldo has now scored 124 goals in the Champions League and completed eight hat-tricks.

Manchester City strolled into the last 8 with a 7-nil victory over Schalke at the Etihad Stadium.

Two first half goals from Sergio Aguero sent the Premier League leaders on their way to a 10-2 aggregate win.

Manager Pep Guardiola was delighted with how his players killed off the tie.

Liverpool can become the fourth Premier League team to reach the quarter-finals tonight.

The Merseysiders take on German giants Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

The tie is finely balanced following a nil all draw in the first leg at Anfield.

It is also nil all heading into the second leg of the tie between Barcelona and Lyon in Spain.

Both games kick off at 8 o’clock.