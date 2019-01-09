Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Tottenham hold the upper hand following the first leg of their League Cup semi-final with Chelsea.

A Harry Kane penalty handed Spurs a 1-nil win at Wembley, but neither manager was happy with V-A-R.





Kane was awarded the spot kick following a video review.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says their footage suggests he was offside when making the run on goal.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he was unhappy to win the game in such fashion.

The Argentine insist he is in favour of technology, but feels rules are unclear.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Stephen Quinn will have a late fitness test before Burton Albion take on Manchester City tonight in the second semi-final.

The Dubliner is struggling with a tight groin and played just 13 minutes of the Brewers’ win over Rochdale on Saturday.

Nigel Clough’s side are away for the first leg of their semi-final and meet the holders at the Etihad Stadium at 7.45.





GOLF

Paul McGinley says managing expectation will be Padraig Harrington’s major task as Ryder Cup captain.

Harrington has been confirmed as the man to lead Europe at Whistling Straits next year.

McGinley led the team to success in Scotland in 2014, but feels Harrington will revel in the challenge of playing in America.

GAELIC GAMES

Armagh and Monaghan have an effective play-off for a McKenna Cup semi-final place tonight.

The Orchard County is top of section B, but a Monaghan win at the Athletic Grounds will see them progress to the last four.

Antrim face St. Mary’s in the section’s other game.

Holders Donegal welcome Cavan to Ballybofey, with the winners also assured of a semi-final spot.

Down face Queen’s University.

Tyrone are practically assured of top spot in Section C ahead of tonight’s meeting with Fermanagh at Healy Park.

Elsewhere, Derry face U-U in Owenbeg.



RACING

There are no Irish meetings today, while in the UK, they run on the standard track at Lingfield from 12.50, at Doncaster – good, good to firm in places – from 1pm and at Taunton – good, good to firm in places – at 1.10pm.