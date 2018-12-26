Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

It’s a busy day on the football front with full programmes of fixtures in the Premier League, Championship and the Scottish Premiership today.

Fulham and Wolves get the day’s action underway at 12.30 at Craven Cottage.





The top three sides in the Premier League all kick off at three.

Leaders Liverpool host former manager Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle.

Manchester City, in second go to Leicester.

And third placed Spurs welcome Bournemouth to Wembley.

Also at three…

Manchester United play out-of-form Huddersfield.

Burnley host Everton.

Then at quarter-past-five Brighton welcome Arsenal.

And at 7.30 Watford will be looking to make it three wins in a row when they welcome Chelsea.

In the SkyBet Championship, Leeds will be looking to stay top, Marcelo Bielsa’s men welcome Blackburn to Elland Road.

Norwich are just two points back in second place, they will be looking to keep the pressure on the league leaders when they host Nottingham Forest.

All of today’s games in the Championship get underway at three o’clock.

In Scotland, League leaders Celtic head to Pittodrie to take on Aberdeen at two o’clock.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers welcome Hibernian to Ibrox at three.





RACING

The four day Christmas Festival at Leopardstown gets underway at 12.10 today.

The feature race of the afternoon is the Grade 1 Racing Post Novices Chase at 2.20, where Gordon Elliott’s Mengli Khan tops the market.

Ruby Walsh will ride at Limerick on St Stephens day for the first time in his professional career.

He has three rides including Getabird in the inaugural running of the Matchbook Novices Chase as a Grade one.

The first race at Limerick goes to post at 12.20.

In the UK the feature race of the day is the King George Chase at Kempton at 3.05

And there’s also racing at Down Royal from noon.