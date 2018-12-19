Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be on the verge of a return to Manchester United.

There has been no official announcement, but the club’s website seems to have confirmed he is taking over from Jose Mourinho.





A page was posted referring to the former United striker as “our interim manager”, but it was quickly deleted.

It also included a video featuring Solskjaer scoring the winner in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 1999.

The 45-year-old’s former team mate Gary Neville believes his appointment would help to bring the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford.



Manchester City edged into the semi-finals of the League Cup last night.

The holders overcame Leicester City 3-1 on penalties.

Spot kicks were required following a 1 all draw at the King Power Stadium.

Kevin de Bruyne’s first goal of the season had put City in front.

He says progression is all that matters.

League One’s Burton Albion are also through to the final four.

They shocked the Championship’s Middlesbrough with a 1-nil win at the Riverside.

Arsenal face London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea host Bournemouth in tonight’s quarter-finals.

DARTS

Daryl Gurney eased into round 3 of the PDC World Darts Championship last night.

The Derry man beat England’s Ross Smith by 3-sets to nil, and will face last year’s semi-finalist Jamie Lewis in the third round.

Carlow’s Steve Lennon progressed to round 2 for the first time, with a 3-nil victory of his own over James Bailey.

This afternoon, Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan is in second round action, facing 14th seed Joe Cullen.

William O’Connor is the last Irishman into action at Alexandra Palace.

“The Magpie” goes up against James Wilson in the first match of the evening session.



RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk today, with the first going to post at 4.25.

In the UK, there’s racing at Lingfield from 11.40, Ludlow from 12.20, Newbury from 12.30 and Newcastle at 3.20.