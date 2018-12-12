Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool and Tottenham have ensured that four Premier League teams go into the hat for next week’s Champions League last 16 draw.

Both sides secured their place in the knock out phase in dramatic circumstances last night.





A Mo Salah goal and brilliant Alisson late save earned the Reds a 1-nil victory over Napoli at Anfield.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp says he could bottle his emotions.



Lucas Moura’s 85th minute equaliser handed Spurs a 1 all draw with Barcelona in Spain.

That was enough for the Londoners to go through ahead of Inter Milan who were held to a 1 all draw at home to P-S-V Einhoven.

After losing their first two games manager Mauricio Pochettino says his team have achieved a mission impossible.

SNOOKER

Ken Doherty’s Scottish Open challenge came to an abrupt end last night.

He was white-washed 4-nil by China’s Zhang Anda.

Three Ulstermen are all in action today.

UK Championship finalist Mark Allen faces Feilong Chen of China.

Joe Swail is up against Mark Joyce.

Gerard Greene faces home favourite John Higgins.

CYCLING

Sky has announced that it’s going to end its investment in professional cycling and it’s backing of Team Sky at the end of 2019.

The partnership has lasted over a decade and brought unparalleled success with the team winning six Tour de France titles in seven years.

Welshman Geraint Thomas took the title for Team Sky earlier this year.

RACING

There’s no racing in Ireland but there are three meetings in the UK.

Lingfield is first up at 11.40 on the standard track.

Hexham has a 12.20 start with the going soft and heavy in places.

Leicester gets underway at one o’clock and the going is good-to-firm, good in places and it’s good-to-soft and soft in places on the home straight.

They also run at Kempton on the standard track from 3.40.