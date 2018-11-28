Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Manchester United and Manchester City have secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s men came from behind twice to draw 2 all with Lyon in France last night.





Marouane Fellaini’s injury time strike handed United a 1-nil victory at home to Swiss team Young Boys.

It means both Manchester sides are through to the knock out stages with a game to spare.

Jose Mourinho reacted to the late winner by smashing some water bottles on the Old Trafford touchline.



Liverpool take on big spending Paris Saint-Germain in France this evening.

The Reds are still looking for their first away win in Group C, but victory tonight could be enough to progress to the next stage.

P-S-G stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé have overcome injury and are fit for the clash.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his squad are well aware of their talents.



Tottenham face a must win match against Inter Milan at Wembley this evening.

Spurs trail the Italian giants by 3 points in the race to finish runner up in Group B.

Republic of Ireland striker Michael Obafemi made his first start for Southampton last night but it ended in disappointment after Leicester knocked the Saints out of the English League Cup.

It finished nil-all at the King Power Stadium, but the Foxes progress 6-5 on penalties.

Leicester, who are through to the last-8 for the first time since winning the trophy in 2000, will next play host to holders Manchester City in the quarter-final.

GAELIC GAMES

The Club Players’ Association are seeking an urgent meeting with G-A-A.

They say they’re disgusted and disappointed by Central Council’s rejection of a proposal surrounding fixtures.

The motion in question called for a Select Committee to conduct an overall review of the National Games Programme, but received just four votes at the weekend.

Roscommon members of the C-P-A say the Central Council decision was a “clear sign of contempt”, leaving them angry and frustrated.

The news comes less than 24 hours after G-A-A President John Horan agreed to meet with his G-P-A counterpart Paul Flynn to discuss frustrations over the trial of new football rule changes in next year’s Allianz League.



RACING

Punchestown hosts a seven-race card this afternoon, with the first going to post at 12.25. The going is Good.

In the UK they run at Wetherby at 12.15 – good; Hereford at 12.45, good-to-soft and good in places and on the standard tracks at Wolverhampton at 1.45 and Newcastle at 3.15.