Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Martin O’Neill’s time as Republic of Ireland manager may be coming to an end.

Reports claim his departure could be finalised before next month’s Euro 2020 qualifying draw in Dublin.





It is suggested that the F-A-I board have decided to end O’Neill’s five year reign following Ireland’s terrible Nations League campaign.

The Derryman is said to be planning talks with F-A-I chief executive John Delaney to clarify his future.

O’Neill says he is still has a passion for the job.



Celtic winger James Forrest scored a hat trick to help Scotland earn promotion in the Nations League last night.

Alex McLeish’s side beat Israel 3-2 at Hampden Park to finish top of their group.

The result guarantees Scotland a playoff spot for the Euro 2020 finals.

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish says he couldn’t have asked for any more from his players.

Paris Saint Germain could be without two star strikers for next week’s vital Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Neymar played just six minutes of Brazil’s international friendly against Cameroon in Milton Keynes.

He suffered an abductor muscle injury while taking a shot.

Kylian Mbappé hurt his shoulder during France’s 1-nil win over Uruguay in Paris.

French boss Didier Deschamps insists however, the problem is not a major concern.

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry-native Liam Kearns has named Conor Sweeney as the new Tipperary football captain.

The Ballyporeen forward leads the 40 names on Kearns’s panel for 2019.

AND Micheál Donoghue will lead the Galway hurlers into 2020.

The Clarinbridge man has been ratitfied for another two years in charge of the Tribesmen.

RACING

Dundalk hosts an eight-race card this evening.

The first goes to the post under the lights goes to post at 5.30.