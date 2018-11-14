Wednesday Morning Sports Update

RUGBY

The Irish squad are said to have problems with the centre position ahead of Saturday’s November Test against New Zealand.

Robbie Henshaw is ruled out of tie due to a hamstring injury.





Garry Ringrose’s ongoing hip problems are a concern, while Bundee Aki damaged his ankle during the victory over Argentina.

It means Ulster’s Will Addison could be in line to face the All Blacks, just a week after making his first start for Ireland.



SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland return to the training pitch this morning as the preparations continue for tomorrow’s game against Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

The international friendly is a dress rehearsal for the Nations League game in Denmark on Monday.

Matt Doherty has yet to join up with the squad because of a facial injury sustained on Sunday.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers defender hasn’t been ruled out of the games.

Millwall striker Aiden O’Brien says the two sides provide different challenges.

Real Madrid have appointed Santiago Solari as their permanent manager.

The 42-year-old has signed up with the European champions until June 2021.

The former Argentina midfielder oversaw four wins while in temporary charge after Julen Lopetegui was sacked last month.

GOLF

After all three made the cut, the scramble for top-25 placing begins for the Irish golfers competing at the European Tour Q-School.

Gavin Moynihan is best placed of the trio to earn a card for next season, as he begins the penultimate day in Tarragona with a share of 29th.

The hill is steeper for Cormac Sharvin, who begins today with a share of 47th.

While Robin Dawson begins today in 69th.

The top 25 plus ties by the end of tomorrow earn their cards for next season.

CRICKET

The Irish Cricket team are still looking for their first win at the Women’s World Twenty20 Cup.

They lost to Pakistan by 38 runs in Guyana yesterday.

Ireland’s focus now switches to tomorrow’s game with India.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Fairyhouse this afternoon.

The going is good and good-to-firm in places and the first goes to post at 12.20.