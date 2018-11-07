Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool they must improve or face Champions League elimination.

The Red boss says they struggling to find their ‘mojo’ after last night’s 2-nil defeat to Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.





Liverpool are still top of Group C on goal difference as Napoli drew 1 all with P-S-G.

Klopp says his side showed Belgrade too much respect.

Tottenham’s last-16 hopes are still alive.

Two late goals from Harry Kane saw Spurs come from behind to beat P-S-V Eindhoven 2-1 at Wembley.

Tottenham are now three points behind Inter Milan in the race for the second qualification spot in Group B.

Barcelona are already through having drawn 1 all with Inter in Italy.



Romelu Lukaku is out of Manchester United’s Group H game away to Juventus tonight.

The Belgian striker is also a doubt for Sunday’s Manchester derby due to a muscle injury.

Manchester City are hoping to avoid another home Champions League defeat tonight.

Shakhtar Donetsk are the latest visitors to the Etihad Stadium.

City entertain United at the weekend, but Guardiola insists his sole focus is the present.

GAELIC GAMES

Ballyboden St. Enda’s have set up a Leinster Hurling semi final with Coolderry of Offaly.

The Dublin champions needed extra time to beat Westmeath champions Clonkill 2-25 to 2-19 at Parnell Park last night.

They will return to Parnell Park for that semi final on Sunday November 18th.

Meanwhile, the Ulster county board have confirmed their club football semi-finals will be played as a double bill.

Healy Park in Omagh will host the meeting of Derry’s Eoghan Rua and Scotstown of Monaghan on November 18th.

That one throws in at 1.30, and will be followed at 3.30 by the clash of Crossmaglen and Donegal’s Gaoth Dobhair.

RACING

There is an eight-race card on the all-weather track at Dundalk this evening where the first is off at 5.30.