Wednesday Morning Sports Update

RUGBY

The Irish Rugby team are hoping Conor Murray will be fit to face New Zealand next month.

The Munster scrum half has yet to play this season due to a troublesome neck injury.





He was left out of Joe Schmidt’s initial 42 man squad for the Autumn Internationals, but has been in the national camp this week.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Test against Italy in Chicago, forwards coach Simon Easterby said Murray has yet to be ruled out of the All Blacks game.

New Zealand coach Steve Hanson refused to believe reports that he would miss the Dublin showdown.



SOCCER

The F-A-I and their Northern Ireland counterparts are said to be joining forces in an attempt to host the UEFA Under 21 Championship finals.

John Delaney and the I-F-A chief executive Patrick Nelson are expected to make a special announcement in Belfast tomorrow.

The 2021 tournament looks to be the aim and it could form part of the F-A-I’s centenary celebrations.

12 nations participate in the biennial competition and six venues will be required to stage the tournament.

Burton Albion and Bournemouth have both secured their place in the quarter finals of the E-F-L Cup.

The Premier League side were 2-1 winners at home to Championship club Norwich last night.

Nigel Clough got the better of his former side Nottingham Forest as Burton were 3-2 winners at the Pirelli Stadium.

Frank Lampard takes his Derby County team back to Chelsea in the pick of tonight’s fourth round ties while Middlesbrough entertain Crystal Palace.

There is an all-Premier League tie between West Ham and Tottenham at the London Stadium and Arsenal welcome League One Blackpool to the Emirates Stadium.



Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts entertain their city rivals in a full programme of Scottish Premiership games tonight.

Hibs visit Tynecastle looking to propel themselves back into the title hunt.

Elsewhere, second placed Kilmarnock entertain Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Celtic are away to bottom side Dundee

Aberdeen face Hamilton

Livingston take on St. Johnstone

And St. Mirren host Motherwell.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card on Dundalk’s all-weather track this afternoon.

The first there goes to post at 2.50.