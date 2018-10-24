Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Manchester United face a battle to qualify for the knock out stages of the Champions League.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-nil by Juventus at Old Trafford last night.





Paulo Dybala scored from close range following a cross from former United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The sides meet again in Turin in a fortnight, but the Italians are already are five points clear of United at the top of Group H.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho admits there is a gulf between the two clubs.



Manchester City stormed to the top of the Group F with a comfortable 3-nil victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

It is the first time Shakhtar have lost a home European tie to English opposition.

City top the Pool after Hoffenheim and Lyon played out a dramatic 3-all draw in Germany.

Pep Guardiola is happy with the way his side have bounced back after losing their opening match.

Sadio Mane could be back in the Liverpool team for tonight’s Pool C encounter with Red Star Belgrade at Anfield.

The Senegalese international missed Saturday’s win over Huddersfield with a hand injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says he will be without captain Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

Tottenham have injury concerns of their own ahead of their tea-time trip to P-S-V Eindhoven.

Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen will all miss the Group B game.

Barcelona are without Lionel Messi for the top of the table clash with Inter Milan at the Nou Camp.



RUGBY

The Ireland squad for the 2018 Autumn Internationals is due to named today.

Joe Schmidt could include three uncapped players in his panel for the games against New Zealand, Argentina, Italy and the U-S-A.

Leinster out half Ross Byrne, Munster full back Mike Haley and Ulster utility back Will Addison are tipped for call ups.

Munster coach Johann van Graan says he would be surprised if Conor Murray was included.

The Lions scrum half has yet to feature for the Province this season due to a neck injury.

RACING

The furthest any horse will run in the opening six races at Navan today is five furlongs and 164 yards, as the track has answered a request from the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association to provide more opportunities for sprinters.

The first of an eight-race card goes to post at 1.35.