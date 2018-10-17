Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Martin O’Neill has brushed aside questions about his future following the Republic of Ireland’s 1-nil defeat to Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

A second-half Harry Wilson free-kick handed the visitors victory.





It means the Boys in Green are set to finish bottom of their Nations League group.

Ireland have now won just one of their last nine matches, but O’Neill says he remains optimistic.

Wales were without Real Madrid star Gareth Bale and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Manager Ryan Giggs was pleased with the way his side performed.

Germany’s relegation to League B was all-but confirmed last night.

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as France came from behind to beat the Germans 2-1 in Paris.

That brace condemned Germany to back-to-back competitive losses for the first time since the year 2000.



Sligo Rovers are on the lookout for a new manager.

The Bit-O-Red announced last night, that they would not be renewing Ger Lyttle’s contract.

Sligo sit 8th in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, and will avoid the relegation playoff even with three games of the season remaining.

First Division side Shelbourne will also be under new management next season having chosen not to offer an extension to Owen Heary’s contract.

At the YOUTH OLYMPICS…

…two Irish boxers must shake off the disappointment of semi-final defeats, and fight for bronze medals.

Sligo flyweight Dean Clancy will face Brazil’s Luiz Chalot de Oliveira in Buenos Aires this evening.

While Leitrim’s Dearbhla Rooney goes up against the Kiwi, TeMania Shelford-Edmonds.



RACING

The Irish Daily Star Chase is the feature at Punchestown today.

Road To Respect won the Irish Daily Star Chase on his first start last season and it laid the foundations for a fruitful campaign which saw him land the Christmas Chase at Leopardstown and finish fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The classy chaser looks set to get his season underway in the Grade 3 contest today with Sean Flanagan booked to ride.

Noel Meade will also be represented by Kerry National winner Snow Falcon, who will be ridden by Jonathan Moore.

Dingle’s Jack Kennedy is on board the 5-to-1 shot, Outlander for Gordon Elliott.

The first on a seven-race card is off at 2.05.