Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill says he doesn’t fear for his job as they prepare to face Denmark and Wales in a Nations League double header.

There has been speculation that a failure to improve on recent poor results could mean the axe for O’Neill and his assistant Roy Keane.





But the manager remains bullish that his position is not under threat.



The Republic of Ireland women’s side were beaten 4-nil in a friendly away to Poland last night.

All of those goals came in the second half.

The Republic of Ireland under-19s get their European Championship qualification bid underway this evening.

Longford has hosting duties for Group 10, with Tom Mohan’s side first into action against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Kick-off at City Calling Stadium is at 3.

That game’s followed by the meeting of the Netherlands and the Faroe Islands.



Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Stephen Ireland has signed a short-term contract at Championship club Bolton Wanderers.

The 32-year-old had been without a club since being released by Stoke at the end of last season.

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson says Ireland has ‘a bit to do in terms of match fitness’ but he’s confident the midfielder ‘will make a positive contribution’.



GOLF

Justin Rose is the latest player to back Padraig Harrington to be Europe’s next Ryder Cup captain.

Harrington’s won three majors, played in six successive Ryder Cups and was a vice-captain during last month’s win over America in Paris.

Rose feels the Dubliner is the ideal choice to lead the team at Whistling Straits in two years’ time.



RUGBY

Scrum-half Kieran Marmion is set to miss Connacht’s opening game in the European Challenge Cup.

The Ireland international suffered an ankle injury in last Friday night’s win at Ulster which will side-line him for their clash with Bordeaux at the Sportsground this weekend.

Defence coach Peter Wilkins says the problem is not as bad as initially feared and he expects Marmion to back in time for Ireland’s test matches next month.



RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Cork this afternoon with the first going to post at five-past-two.