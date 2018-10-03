Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

‘Not a bad result’ is how Jose Mourinho has described Manchester United’s nil all draw with Valencia in the Champions League last night.

The Red Devils have now gone four games without a win and were booed off the pitch at Old Trafford.





They now lie second in Group H, two points behind leaders Juventus who defeated Swiss side Young Boys 3-0.

The result puts Mourinho’s position in further jeopardy, but the United boss says he sees improvement.

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Hoffenheim will help them grow as a Champions League team.

David Silva scored a late winner after City had fallen behind inside the first minute of the Group F encounter in Germany.

Guardiola says they are trying to build their experience in the competition.

Holders Real Madrid suffered a surprise 1-nil defeat at CSKA Moscow, who now top Group G.

Edin Dzeko scored a hat-trick as Roma beat Viktoria Plzen 5-nil.

Bayern Munich and Ajax drew 1 all in Germany, but the Dutch side top Group E on goal difference.

Southampton needed penalties to beat Everton in the third round of the Carabao Cup last night.

Mark Hughes’ side won 4-3 on spot kicks after the sides were level at 1-all after 90-minutes of play at Goodison Park.

The Saints now meet Leicester.



Leeds have reclaimed top spot in the Championship following a 1-nil win away to Hull.

Middlesbrough are second after winning 2-nil at Ipswich.

Aston Villa threw away a 2 goal lead to draw 3 all at home to Preston.



GOLF

Former World Number One Luke Donald is the latest golfer to back Padraig Harrington to lead Europe at the 2020 Ryder Cup.

The Dubliner is the favourite to succeed Thomas Bjorn and captain the side at Whistling Straits.

Donald says Harrington would be the ideal choice due to his popularity in the U-S.



RACING

There is a seven-race card at Cork this afternoon, where the first is off at 2.05.

In the UK they run at:

Nottingham – good, good to firm in places – from 1.30

Salisbury – good, good to firm in places – at 1.40

Bangor – good – at 2.20

Newcastle – on the standard track – from 5.30