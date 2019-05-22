Wednesday Morning Sport Update

SOCCER

A goal by Kevin Toner was enough for St Patrick’s Athletic to see off Derry City 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Richmond Park last night.

It’s a result which sends the Saints within 5 points of the top three.





Mick McCarthy says he’s set to start with the same players that won against Georgia for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar.

McCarthy has also said he won’t give teenage call up Luca Connell a senior cap for the sake of it.

The Republic of Ireland manager was speaking at the squad’s training camp in Portugal.

Arsenal have branded it ‘unacceptable’ that Henrikh Mkhitaryan couldn’t be assured of his safety at the Europa League Final, prompting the Armenian skipper to miss the game.

There are political tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the final to be staged against Chelsea on May 29th.

RUGBY

The future of Rob Kearney is up in the air with French clubs believed to be interested in the Leinster and Ireland full back.

Kearney wasn’t one of the 21 contracts revealed by Leinster yesterday.

The IRFU have made the Louthman an offer, but Kearney is understood to be considering his wider options.

RACING

There is jumping action at Wexford this afternoon where the first of seven races is due off at 2.05.

The going is good.

Meanwhile in Cork, the going is good to firm and the first of a seven-race card gets underway at 5.35.

In the UK, they go at:

Ayr – good to firm at 2 o’clock

Yarmouth – good to firm, good in places at 2.10

Warwick – good at 2.20

Southwell – good 5.45

Kempton – standard to slow – 5.55