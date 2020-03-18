Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

LOCAL SPORT

The International Children’s Games due to be held in Hungary have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A team from Kerry was due to travel to Kecskemét City at the end of June.

Tralee ICG Chairman, Mike Culloty, says the decision is the correct one given the present circumstances

He says he understands there will be great sadness and disappointment for the young athletes who were looking forward to representing Kerry and Ireland at the International Children’s Games.

GOLF

European captain Padraig Harrintgon says as of now there’s no change to this year’s Ryder Cup.

The US PGA Championship, which was due to be staged in May in San Francisco, became the latest tournament to be postponed until later in the year.

No American tournaments, including the Masters are scheduled until the week of May 18th at the earliest.

Europe are due to take on the USA at Whistling Straits in September so Harrington says it’s too soon to say if the Ryder Cup will be affected by the coronavirus:

Speaking to Sky Sports News, former European Ryder Cup Captain, Paul McGinley says the current coronavirus situation represents a dilemma for organisers.

RACING

A decision on whether Irish racing will continue behind closed doors is expected today.

The board of Horse Racing Ireland is to meet to review the hosting of the last five fixtures which had no crowds.

At the moment, racing in the UK is suspended.

A similar suspension in Ireland could lead to job losses.

GREYHOUND RACING

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium is set to stage three cards behind closed doors this weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Only one person per greyhound will gain entry to the stadium and no members of the public will be allowed access during racing.

GAELIC GAMES

Former Derry football star Joe Brolly says the GAA is playing its part in tackling the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Schools and some pubs in Northern Ireland remain open but Joe Brolly says the local community is rallying to adopt best practice.

AUSSIE RULES

The Australian Rules season will kick off tomorrow as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The opening game of the new campaign between Richmond and Carlton will be played behind closed doors at the MCG.

Stefan Okunbor’s debut for the Geelong Cats is on hold due to an ankle injury.

The former Na Gaeil and Kerry minor footballer ruptured Achilles ligaments in January.

His team-mate, Mark O’Connor from Dingle, is expected to play a key role for the South Victoria side this season.

Geelong Cats are to take on Great Western Sydney Giants on Saturday.

The AFL has decided to shorten the games by reducing the quarters from 20 to 16 minutes and there will also be five fewer rounds of games than normal.

SOCCER

Former England manager Steve McClaren believes the Premier League must complete the current season – even if it takes months.

Yesterday’s postponement of Euro 2020 by a year because of coronavirus means leagues can now extend their campaigns through the summer.

McClaren says when the top flight resumes, teams must play their final nine matches to protect the integrity of the competition.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

The organisers of the autumn college fixture between Notre Dame and Navy at the Aviva Stadium remain hopeful that the game will go ahead as planned.

They are closely monitoring the communications and recommendations from the World Health Organisation and the Governments in Ireland and the US with regards to the hosting of large-scale events.

The game is due to be played on Saturday the 29th of August.

College Football Ireland say they are taking every measure within their control to ensure that the Navy vs Notre Dame game will go ahead as planned.

Tickets will be widely available from this Friday, while pre-sale ticket access is available since midday today.

Tom Brady is set to sign for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent, according to reports in the US.

The six-time Super Bowl champion confirmed yesterday he was leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons.