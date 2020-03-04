Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he’s desperate to bring silverware to the club.

His side welcome Norwich this evening in the FA Cup – with the winner going through to the last eight of the competition.

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott will be on the bench for the hosts.

Despite his squad being hit with injuries, Mourinho says his goal is to lift the trophy at Wembley.

Holders Manchester City continue their defence of the trophy with a trip to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday tonight.

While there’s a derby as Leicester host Birmingham,

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic travel to Livingston this evening, while second placed Rangers face struggling Hamilton.

St Mirren play St Johnstone, Kilmarnock welcome Aberdeen and Motherwell host Ross County.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin are set to be without Chris Crummey for the first couple of rounds of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Manager Mattie Kenny expects his captain to be out for up to 14 weeks after suffering a broken collarbone in their recent loss to Wexford.

Former All-Star nominee Crummey’s injury has required surgery.

CAMOGIE

Dublin camogie legend Úna O’Connor has passed away at the age of 83.

O’Connor was named on the team of the century and won 13 All-Ireland titles.

She played Dublin across 22 seasons and is considered one of the best camogie players of all time.

RUGBY

Saracens says Mako Vunipola is available to play for them – despite being ruled of England’s game thiis weekend due to a coronavirus scare.

The prop will miss out on Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match against Wales as a precaution, after recently returning home from Tonga via Hong Kong.

But Vunipola’s club says he’s shown no signs of Covid-19, and isn’t self-isolating.

Harlequins have signed former England star Chris Ashton.

The winger had his contract at Sale terminated by mutual agreement on Monday.

Director of Rugby Steve Diamond says Ashton left after “a disagreement about various things” between the pair.

CYCLING

Chris Froome is leading tributes following the death of Team Ineos sports director Nicolas Portal ((Prone pore-tal)).

The 40 year old former Team Sky rider died suddenly at his home in Andorra yesterday afternoon.

Froome says Portal was the ‘kindest, happiest guy’ he knew and that he ‘lived life to the fullest.’

RACING

Reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup champion Al Boum Photo has schooled at Navan ahead of another tilt at the race next week.

Trainer Willie Mullins gave him a run out in a group which also included Kemboy and Melon.

Mullins says he was “very happy” with how all three jumped.