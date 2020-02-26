Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

I-R-F-U officials are set to meet with Health Minister Simon Harris this lunchtime after he recommended that Ireland’s Six Nations game against Italy next month be called off.

The Department of Health say the Aviva Stadium clash shouldn’t go ahead as it would “constitute a significant risk to public health” because supporters would be travelling from what is now an affected region.

Minister Harris says public health has to be prioritised

Meanwhile, senior management at the Football Association are holding internal meetings today to discuss the implications of Covid-19.

One of the matters up for discussion is England’s friendly with Italy at Wembley next month.

Inter Milan’s Europa League match with Ludogorets will be played behind closed doors tomorrow night.

UEFA say there will be no other games restricted due to the virus.

SOCCER

Manchester City’s appeal against their two-year ban from European football has been registered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Premier League champions were handed the punishment by UEFA for an alleged breach of their financial fair play rules.

A date for the hearing is yet to be confirmed.

City play Real Madrid at the Bernabau in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie this evening.

Manager Pep Guardiola is adamant this won’t be the last chance his players have of winning the title.

Tonight’s other game sees Lyon host Juventus with both games at 8pm.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard doesn’t think they’re favourites heading into tonight’s game away to Braga, despite holding a slim advantage.

The Scottish team are 3-2 up in their Europa League last-32 match after last week’s win in Glasgow.

Gerrard says he has huge respect for the Portuguese side.

There are seven games in the English Championship tonight, with second placed Leeds United away to Middlesbrough.

Elsewhere it’s Fulham against Swansea, Blackburn Rovers versus Stoke City, Hull to play Barnsley, Millwall to face Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday at home to Charlton and Reading to play Wigan Athletic.

There are five meetings in the UK

Musselburgh – soft, heavy in places – 1.40

Southwell – standard – 2.05

Wincanton – soft, heavy in places – 2.18

Kempton – standard – 5.30

They’re underway at Market Rasen since 12.25.