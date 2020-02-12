Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

MOTORSPORT

The Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to coronavirus.

The race was scheduled to take place in Shanghai on the 19th of April.

Formula One Chief Executive CHASE CAREY tells Sky Sports News, moving it to later in the season could also be a problem.

RUGBY

Leinster’s Caelan Doris and Ulster’s Will Addison have linked up with the Irish rugby squad for their training camp in Cork.

Addison missed the first two games of the Guinness Six Nations through injury while Doris sat out last weekend’s win over Wales with a head injury suffered in the opening day victory against Scotland.

Peter O’Mahony impressed in Doris’ absence against Wales and former Ireland back-row Stephen Ferris thinks the Munster captain could keep his place for the trip to England

SOCCER

Shelbourne striker Ciaran Kilduff says they’re determined to make an impression in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this season.

Ian Morris’ side won the First Division last term and make their return to the top-flight with a trip to Cork on Friday night.

Kilduff, who scored 13 goals for Shels last season, knows there’s going to be a step up in standard.

Championship leaders West Brom travel to Reading this evening – while fellow promotion contenders Fulham have a London derby at Millwall.

Preston take on relegation battlers Stoke.

Bottom side Luton host Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City meet Derby and Huddersfield play Cardiff.

The battle for the Scottish Premiership title continues this evening as leaders Celtic host bottom side Hearts.

The champions have a seven point advantage over Rangers – who go to Kilmarnock.

Motherwell can regain third place when they play at St Johnstone.

Hibs take on Ross County and Livingston meet St Mirren.

ATHLETICS

Ciara Mageean is chasing another Irish record at tonight’s International Grand Prix in Athlone I-T.

The Portaferry woman set a new best Irish 15-hundred metres indoor time at the “meet” last year and she’s hoping to break the three-thousand metres record later.

Mageean says it’s special to run in front of Irish fans

RACING

Tomorrow’s race meeting at Clonmel has been cancelled.

And today’s scheduled meeting at Fairyhouse has been re-arranged for Monday February 24th.

In the UK, the weather has also claimed the meetings at Wetherby and Hereford which are both abandoned.

They run on the standard tracks at Southwell and Kempton at 1.45 and 5 o’clock respectively.