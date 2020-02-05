Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Interim Deputy CEO of the FAI Niall Quinn says supporting the League of Ireland is a necessity, not a choice.

The former Republic of Ireland striker was speaking at the launch of the domestic competition in Dublin today.

Quinn says the Association’s rescue deal with the Government means the League must become a priority.

The FA Cup fifth round line-up will be completed tonight.

Tottenham entertain Southampton, with the winners at home to Norwich City.

Kick-off at White Hart Lane is at 7.45.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho says Harry Kane will be back for the final two games of the Premier League season.

And the Portuguese was asked about Jurgen Klopp’s decision to miss Liverpool’s replay win over Shrewsbury last night due to the winter break.

RUGBY

James Ryan has signed a new 3 year central contract with the IRFU.

The deal keeps Ryan in the green jeresy until the end of the 2022/23 season

The Leinster lock says he is delighted to be involved in “two very exciting squads that want to be challenging for trophies.”

Ryan has been named in the Ireland team to play Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Iain Henderson says there has been change in the Irish rugby camp since the departure of Joe Schmidt.

Former number 2 Andy Farrell took over as Head Coach after the World Cup and 11 of the side that lost heavily to New Zealand in Japan will line out against Wales on Saturday.

Second row Henderson believes there’s a different atmosphere now.

OLYMPICS

The chief executive of the organising committee for the Tokyo Olympics says they’re “extremely worried” about the impact coronavirus could have on the Games.

Toshiro Muto hopes it will be “eradicated as quickly as possible”.

A number of qualification events ahead of this summer’s event have already been impacted by the virus.

GAELIC GAMES

Roscommon’s Allianz National Football League prospects have suffered a blow with injuries to two players.

Shane Killoran has suffered a suspected broken ankle, sustained in the Division 2 game against Fermanagh.

Ronan Daly injured his spleen in a training incident last week, and is also facing a spell on the sidelines.