Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

TENNIS

Men’s world number one Rafa Nadal has been knocked out of the Australian Open tennis.

The Spaniard has lost by three sets to one to Austria’s Dominic Thiem (PRON: Team) in their quarter-final in Melbourne.

Thiem will face Alexander Zverev (zheh-rev) in the last four – after the German reached the last four at a Grand Slam for the first time by beating Stan Wawrinka (pron: va-rink-ah) in four sets.

===

Simona Halep eased into the women’s last-four with a straight sets, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Anett Kontaveit (pron: conta-vate).

The Wimbledon champion will face Garbine Muguruza (pron: moo-goo-roo-tha) in the semis.

Muguruza also defeated Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova ((pron: pav-ah-lu-chenk-kova)) in straight sets.

SOCCER

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his players to take inspiration their performance against PSG last season tonight.

They need to overturn a 3-1 deficit against Manchester City in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final.

United overcame a first leg defeat by winning 3-1 away from home at the French giants to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals last March.

Solskjaer says it gives them belief.

The winners will face Aston Villa in the final.

===

Liverpool have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 19 points, with victory at West Ham later.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be without top scorer Sadio Mane who has a muscle problem.

===

Tottenham have announced the signing of Steven Bergwijn (pron: berg-vine) from Dutch side P-S-V.

The Netherlands international has signed a contract until 2025 and will wear the number 23 shirt.

The attacking midfielder scored 15 goals in the Eredivisie last season.

===

Republic of Ireland forward Callum Robinson has joined West Brom on loan.

The 24-year-old, who has played 16 games for the Blades in the Premier League this term, will be at the Championship high-flyers until the end of the season.

The Baggies are currently two-points behind leaders Leeds.

===

Scott Hogan has also completed a loan move today.

He’s joined Birmingham City from their rivals Aston Villa.

Ireland striker Hogan was recalled from Stoke by Villa after he fell out of favour under Michael O’Neill.

GAELIC GAMES

Four-time champions D-C-U take on first time finalists I-T Carlow in this evening’s Sigerson Cup final.

Pat Critchley’s Carlow side accounted for holders U-C-C in the quarters while D-C-U were impressive 15-point winners over U-C-D in the semis.

Throw-in at the D-C-U Sportsgrounds is at half-seven.

RUGBY

World Rugby have confirmed that the draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup will take place after this year’s November internationals.

The teams’ rankings for the draw will be finalised after those matches in November.

Ireland are currently ranked fifth in the world, the top four sides will be the top seeds in the draw.

GOLF

Golf’s world number one Brooks Koepka (pron: kep-ka) is the latest big name to confirm their attendance for the J-P McManus Pro AM at Adare Manor this summer.

The American will line up at the two day exhibition in Limerick this July alongside Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Phil Mickelson.