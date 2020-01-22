Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton says his recovery is “ahead of schedule” and he’s confident of being fit for Ireland’s Six Nations opener with Scotland.

The Leinster and Ireland captain suffered a knee injury in December and recently returned to training with his province but wasn’t risked in the last two Heineken Champions Cup pool games.

Sexton says he’s very much on track to be ready to face the Scots in 10 days time.

GAELIC GAMES

The Club Players Association say they’re ready to adopt a “militant strategy” over the G-A-A fixture calendar row.

More than three-quarters of their members have voted in a survey to back a more aggressive approach from their executive – but strike action has been ruled out.

80 per cent of C-P-A members also said they don’t feel like they belong to the G-A-A.

SOCCER

Manchester United welcome Burnley to Old Trafford for an 8.15 kick off this evening in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford is injured and Victor Lindelof is a doubt for the Red Devils.

United can close the gap on fourth placed Chelsea to 3 points with a win, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is warning against complacency.

At 7.30, Tottenham Hotspur host Norwich City at the new White Hart Lane, with Leicester City to entertain West Ham United at the King Power Stadium.

In the Scottish Premiership this evening, Celtic are away to Kilmarnock, with Rangers at home to St Mirren.

The Bhoys hold a 2 point cushion over their Glasgow rivals at the top of the table.

Fulham can move within 1 point of the automatic promotion places in the Championship if they win at Charlton Athletic this evening.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest host Reading.

TENNIS

Serena Williams is into the third round of the ladies singles at the Australian Open.

She defeated Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-3 in Melbourne.

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff will face defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.

15 year old American Gauff was a three set winner over Sorana Cirstea (PRON: Cir-stay-ah).

Defending Men’s Champion, Novak Djokovic saw off Tatsuma Ito in straight sets to secure his passage to the third round.

Third seed Roger Federer cruised passed Filip Krajinovic (PRON: Cry-no-vitch) in straight sets.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Sam Bennett has finished 13th on stage two of cycling’s Tour Down Under – which was won by Caleb Ewan.

Ewan has taken the leader’s ochre jersey from Bennett but they’re tied at the top of the general classification into the third stage.