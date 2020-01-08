Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

The F-A-I are close to appointing four independent directors.

Olympic Federation of Ireland chief Sarah Keane and Roy Barrett of Goodbody Stockbrokers are both being heavily linked with the roles.

Those appointments are expected to pave the way for government funding being restored to the cash-strapped Assocation.

The F-A-I will also discuss the possible inclusion of Shamrock Rovers ‘B’ in the 2020 Airtricity League First Division.

Leicester meet Aston Villa in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi tonight.

Foxes’ boss Brendan Rodgers believes it’s crucial his team take a lead into the away leg of the tie.

RUGBY

J-J Hanrahan is training individually today ahead of Munster’s must-win Heineken Champions Cup match at Racing this Sunday.

The out-half missed the Reds’ defeat to Ulster last weekend with a hamstring injury but the province are hopeful he’ll shake off the issue for the game in Paris.

Munster’s other senior 10s, Joey Carbery and Tyler Bleyendaal, are both sidelined by injury.

AFL

Tadhg Kennelly expects Cathal McShane to be part of Tyrone’s team in the Championship this summer.

The All-Star full-forward is training with the Adelaide Crows but can’t be registered in time for the start of the new A-F-L season.

Sydney coach Kennelly thinks that means he’ll be available for Mickey Harte’s side later this year

GAELIC GAMES

Mickey Harte’s Tyrone have the chance to seal their place in the last-four of the McKenna Cup tonight.

Victory over Armagh at the Athletics Grounds would see the Red Hand advance to the semi-finals.

Derry welcome their neighbours Donegal to Celtic Park while Down host Antrim at Newry.

All three games get underway at 8pm.

RACING

Last year’s winner Al Boum Photo heads a list of 31 entries for this year’s Gold Cup at Cheltenham

Willie Mullins won the race for the first time in 2019, and has also entered Bellshill, Real Steel and Kemboy

Al Boum Photo is joined amongst the entries by other previous winners Sizing John and Native River.