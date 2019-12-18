Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

There are some potentially huge upsets in the Carabao Cup this evening.

League One Oxford host the holders Manchester City – while fourth tier Colchester take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Duncan Ferguson remains in caretaker charge of Everton for their last-eight clash with Leicester at Goodison Park.

Republic of Ireland under-21 international Caoimhin Kelleher is travelling to Qatar to link up with the Liverpool squad at the Club World Cup.

The Cork youngster kept goal in the Reds’ 5-nil defeat to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals last night.

Liverpool face Monterrey of Mexico in the Club World Cup semi-final this evening.

Kick-off is at 5.30.

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Takumi Minamino is due to have a medical at Liverpool today.

The Japanese international looks set to move to the Anfield outfit officially on January 1st.

That means his first game could be the FA Cup third round tie against Everton on January 5th.

Celtic can extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to five points with a win at struggling Hearts tonight.

The home side are only off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes Mikel Arteta will need an experienced back-room team if he’s to be appointed the club’s new manager.

The Spaniard – who played under Wenger at the Emirates – is in advanced talks to take over the role vacated by the sacked Unai ((Pron Oon-eye)) Emery.

He’s been working with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City since his retirement.

Wenger says Arteta will need help transitioning to the top job.

GAELIC GAMES

Former All-Ireland Hurling final referee Brian Gavin says he’s in favour of the introduction of V-A-R in gaelic games.

Limerick are set to bring a motion on the issue to congress and Gavin says introducing the technology is a “must”.

He also feels referees are broadly in favour of V-A-R being used to help improve decisions on the pitch.

RACING

City Island, the impressive winner of the Ballymore Novices Hurdle at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival, is set to make his chasing debut at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

City Island’s trainer Martin Brassil says he’s confident that City Island will adapt well to fences and a bit of nice ground around Leopardstown will be perfect for his start over the larger obstacles.

The Leopardstown Christmas Festival gets underway on St Stephen’s Day.

In addition to Leopardstown and Limerick, there’s massive day of racing across the water on St Stephen’s Day.

Officials at Kempton Park say they’re delighted with conditions as the countdown continues to the Ladbrokes King George the Sixth Chase on December 26th.

The race features an eagerly anticipated clash between the Paul Nicholls pair Cyrname and Clan des Obeaux and Lost in Translation from the Colin Tizzard yard who has already won the first leg of the Triple Crown at Haydock.

It’ll be a 20th King George as Clerk of the Course for Barney Clifford and he’s given the latest update on conditions