Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Troy Parrott could become the youngest Irish player to line out in the Champions League tonight.

The 17-year-old Dubliner has travelled with the Spurs squad to play Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena at 8pm.

Both sides are already through to the knockout stages from Group B.

Manchester City are also through.

They have made the trip to Croatia to play Dinamo Zagreb.

Carlo Ancelotti is being linked with Premier League clubs Arsenal and Everton after being sacked by Napoli last night.

The Italian won the double with Chelsea back in 2010.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solsjaer (PRON: Sol-shar) says he’s never wavered in his conviction about his team.

The Red Devils may have turned a corner following recent wins over Tottenham and Manchester City.

West Bromwich Albion will return to the top of the Championship should they defeat Wigan Athletic tonight.

Leeds are currently top of the league after a 2-nil win at home to strugglers Hull.

SNOOKER

Antrim’s Mark Allen is through to Round Three at the Scottish Open.

The reigning champion saw off the challenge of Louis Heathcoate 4-1 this morning in Glasgow.

GOLF

Captain Tiger Woods will kick off the United States’ bid for an eighth successive win in the Presidents Cup when he teams up with Justin Thomas later tonight.

They’ll take on Australian Marc Leishman and debutant Joaquin Nieman (PRON: WA-KEEN NEE-MAN) in the opening four balls match in Melbourne.

USA face an International team – which represents the rest of the world, minus Europe, in a format similar to the Ryder Cup.