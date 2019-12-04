Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Anthony Martial is set to miss Manchester United’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford this evening.

The Frenchman has a muscle injury.

Paul Pogba is already out of the match with an ankle problem.

The fixture marks the return of Spurs manager Jose Mourinho to Manchester.

His counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (PRON: Sol-shar) says he doesn’t believe his players have a point to prove to their old boss.

That game kicks off at 7.30.

It’s also the start time for the matches involving third placed Leicester City and Watford at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, Wolves and West Ham United at Molinuex and Southampton and Norwich City at St Mary’s.

Liverpool haven’t lost a Premier League Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield since September 1999 ahead of the match between the sides tonight.

That game starts at 8.15.

Reds goalkeeper Alisson is suspended.

Facing into the first of nine games in December, Liverpool Manager, Jurgen Klopp is looking at bolstering his squad in the January window.

England winger Jadon Sancho has been increasingly linked with a move to Anfield and Klopp admits he’s a fan.

Celtic can make it 11 wins in a row in all competitions tonight.

The league leaders take on Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park.

Bhoys manager Neil Lennon says his team are playing brilliantly.

Elsewhere, Rangers are away to Aberdeen, Managerless Hearts are at home to Livingston, St Johnstone go to Kilmarnock, St Mirren meet Motherwell and Ross County take on Hibs.

RUGBY

The British and Irish Lions will play eight games on their tour to South Africa in 2021.

Warren Gatland’s side will play five warm-up matches before the first Test against the world champions on Saturday 24th of July in Johannesburg.

The second and third Tests then follow on successive Saturdays in Cape Town and again in Johannesburg.

SNOOKER

Antrim’s Mark Allen is in last-16 action at the UK Championship today in York.

The two-time finalist is just getting underway against English-Norwegian Kurt Maflin at the Barbican.

Two former world champions are also just starting – as John Higgins takes on Stuart Bingham (PRON: BING-AM).

SWIMMING

Ireland will have three athletes in the pool at this evening’s European Short Course Swimming Championship semi-finals.

Sligo’s Mona McSharry progressed as joint eighth of sixteen qualifiers in the 100 metres breaststroke.

Longford star Darragh Greene squeezed into the men’s 50 metres breaststroke semi-finals, placing 15th.

Also through is Danielle Hill – the multiple Irish record holder from Belfast broke the minute mark in the 100 metres backstroke for the first time in her career.