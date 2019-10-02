Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

Ireland don’t have any fresh injury concerns to report ahead of tomorrow’s crucial World Cup Pool A match against Russia.

Joe Schmidt’s squad held their Captain’s Run in Kobe (PRON: Ko-bay) this morning.

Centre Bundee Aki says Ireland can recover from the shock defeat to Japan.

Three late tries have given France a laboured bonus-point 33-9 win over the U-S-A at the Rugby World Cup.

Former Connacht out-half A-J MacGinty kicked a 64th penalty to get America within three-points of Les Bleus.

But Gael Fickou, Baptiste Serin and Jefferson Poirot ran in tries in the last 13-minutes to give France the victory.

New Zealand enjoyed a convincing win against against Canada in Pool B.

Potential quarter-final opponents for Ireland, the All Blacks won by 63 points to nil.

Former Munster boss Rob Penney has been appointed the new head-coach of the Waratahs.

The New Zealander has agreed a three-year contract and will take over ahead of the new Super Rugby season.

Penney had been working with the Shining Arcs in Japan.

SOCCER

Holders Liverpool look to bounce back from their opening defeat to Napoli when they take on FC Salzburg in the Champions League this evening in Anfield.

Chelsea, who also lost their first game against Valencia, are in France to play Lille in Group H.

Both games kick-off at 8pm.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over a tweet he sent to team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

He compared a picture of the full-back with an image of the mascot of a Spanish chocolate company – before deleting it.

Silva has until next week to appeal.

Cardiff will appeal the decision ordering them to pay the first instalment of Emiliano Sala’s transfer fee.

The Championship team were told by FIFA on Monday they had to give French side Nantes ((pron: nont)) an initial 5-point-3 million pounds.

But they’ll contest that ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Sala died in a plane crash in January while travelling to join his new team.

WOMEN’S AFL

Dublin duo Niamh McEvoy and Sinéad Goldrick have signed for women’s A-F-L side the Melbourne Demons.

Both players have been nominated for All-Stars this year and played a key role in Dublin winning a third successive All-Ireland title with Goldrick finding the net in their win over Galway in the final.

There will 18 Irish players in the women’s A-F-L for the 2020 season.

ATHLETICS

Ciara Mageean kicks off her World Athletics Championships campaign this afternoon.

The double European medallist goes in the heats of the 1500-metres in Doha.

Those heats get underway just after half-three Irish time.