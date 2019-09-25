Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

The biggest shock of the Rugby World Cup so far was seen this morning as Uruguay beat Fiji 30 points to 27 in Pool D in Japan.

It’s the first time the South Americans, who are ranked 19th in the world, have beaten a top tier side.

When they met in November of last year Fiji enjoyed a 61 point victory.

The Irish team to face the hosts in Shizuoka on Saturday will be named in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Joey Carbery could start at number 10 as Johnny Sexton nurses a muscle injury.

Rob Kearney and Keith Earls are also set to feature, but Robbie Henshaw isn’t.

Sexton is due to return to training tomorrow.

Former Ireland out half Ronan O’Gara says he has to be cautious.

Australian winger Reece Hodge has been banned for three matches for a dangerous tackle against Fijian flanker Peceli (pron: pethelee) Yato in their opening game on Saturday.

Australia’s next game is against Wales on Sunday.

SOCCER

Cork youngster Caoimhin Kelleher will make his Liverpool debut away to Milton Keynes Dons in the English League Cup third round tonight.

Aaron Connolly meanwhile should feature for Brighton against Aston Villa.

Paul Pogba is to return for Manchester United against Rochdale at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Chelsea host Grimsby Town, Wolves play Reading, West Ham United go to Oxford United, it’s Sheffield United versus Sunderland and Bournemouth make the trip to Burton Albion.

GAELIC GAMES

Davy Fitzgerald says he will make a decision about his future shortly.

The Clare native has to decide whether to remain on as Wexford Senior Hurling boss for a fourth year amid reported interest from Galway.

Speaking to Midwest Radio today, Fitzgerald says it will be a tough call to make.

David Power has been ratified as the new Tipperary Senior Football manager.

The Kilsheelan-Kilcash clubman takes up the role as part of a two-year-term.

Power guided the Premier County’s minors to All Ireland glory in 2011.

His backroom team will be made up of Michael McGeehin, Charlie McGeever, Joe Hayes, Tommy Toomey and former Dublin defender Ballymun Kickhams’ Paddy Christie.

GOLF

British Open champion Shane Lowry says he’s in a better place, both physically and mentally to tackle this weekend’s Dunhill Links Championship.

The Offaly man missed the cut in last year competition but in comparison this year, he’s heading into the tournament leading the Race to Dubai.

He says he’s hoping to get off to a good start tomorrow on the back of good rounds towards the end of last weekend’s PGA Championship.

RACING

There’s racing over the jumps at Sligo today with the first there going to post inside the hour at ten-to-two.