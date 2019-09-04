Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Vera Pauw (pron: pow) says she’s “very excited” to become the new manager of the Republic of Ireland women’s team.

The former 89-times capped Netherlands international was at Tallaght Stadium last night to watch Ireland’s 2-nil win over Montenegro.

Pauw, who previously managed South Africa, Scotland and Russia, says she was “impressed” by the team’s performance in that Euro 2021 qualifier victory.

Callum Robinson has sat out training ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland.

The Sheffield United winger felt a “tightness” in his thigh muscle but he is expected to be fit for tomorrow’s match at the Aviva Stadium.

Robinson scored his first goal for the Blades in Saturday’s 2-all draw at Chelsea and manager Mick McCarthy has been impressed by his form

Liverpool’s trip to West Ham in December has been postponed so the Merseysiders can compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will represent Europe in the tournament in Qatar after winning the Champions League last season.

The rearranged fixture details will be published at a later date.

TENNIS

Having watched his great rival Roger Federer suffer a shock defeat last night, three-time champion Rafa Nadal will be looking to avoid an upset in the U-S Open quarter-finals later.

The number two seed faces Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman for a place in the last-four.

Gael Monfils takes on Matteo Berrettini in today’s other men’s quarter-final.

In the women’s quarters it’s Bianca Andreescu against Elise Mertens and Belinda Bencic faces Donna Vekic.

GAELIC GAMES

Rory Gallagher has been ratified as the new manager of the Derry senior football team.

He’ll have former Derry star Enda Muldoon as part of his bacnkroom team as the Oak Leaf County prepare for life back in Division Three.

Jack O’Connor’s appointment as Kildare football boss was rubber stamped by delegates last night and Colm Collins was returned as Clare manager.

Offaly also ratified John Maughan as their football manager for a second season and Michael Fennelly as their new hurling boss on a three-year term.

RUGBY

England head-coach Eddie Jones has opted for a mixture of familiarity and inexperience to face Italy on Friday.

Owen Farrell will captain the team from fly-half, while Dan Cole, Jamie George and Joe Marler make up the front row for the World Cup warm-up game in Newcastle.

Ruaridh McConnochie (pron: Rory McConaghy) is named on the right-wing for his debut.

Piers Francis and Joe Marchant are the centre pairing – boasting just 9 caps between them – and the latter isn’t part of the World Cup squad that will travel to Japan on Sunday.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Gowran Park this afternoon, with the first going to post at five-past-two.