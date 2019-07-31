Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

RACING

The Galway Plate is the feature on day 3 of the Galway Festival.

That’s part of a seven-race card at Ballybrit that gets underway at 5.10.

Looking ahead is Dave Keena

Cork Jockey Denis O’Regan will be aboard the Liam Cusack trained Snugsborough Benny in the big race at 7.20.

He says the nine-year-old, who came 4th in this years Irish Grand National, will be tough to beat.

Frankie Dettori will look to land an eleventh Group 1 of 2019 this evening.

Following yesterday’s ride aboard Stradivarius in the Goodwood Cup, the legendary jockey pilots the favourite Too Darn Hot in today’s Sussex Stakes.

That’s the feature on day 2 of Glorious Goodwood.

The first race there goes to post at 1.50.

There are four other meetings today in the UK

Perth – good, they race at 2pm

Redcar – good to firm, good in places, at 2.10

Sandown – good, good to soft in places, 5.35

Leicester – good to soft, 5.45

SOCCER

It’s a massive night for for League of Ireland Champions and leaders Dundalk this evening as they aim to make the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Vinny Perth’s side are in Baku, tied at a goal apiece with Qarabag (PR: Karra-bag) ahead of the second leg of their second qualifying round tie.

The Azerbaijani Champions have made the group stages for the last five seasons.

Lilywhites defender Sean Gannon though feels they’ll pose a real threat going forward.

Action gets underway at 6pm irish time, and the winners will face APOEL Nicosia in the next round.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane says they can win the Premier League title this season.

They finished fourth in the last campaign, 29 points behind winners Manchester City.

But Kane says they can overcome that deficit this time around.

Aston Villa have agreed an almost 10-million-euro deal with Burnley for goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

The 33-year-old England international was in the final year of his contract at Turf Moor.

If he passes his medical and agrees terms, he’ll become Villa’s 12th signing of the summer.

Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer son made his senior debut against his father’s team last night.

19-year-old Noah played for Kristiansund in their 1-0 loss to the Red Devils in Oslo last night.

Solskjaer says it was a proud moment:

GAELIC GAMES

Donegal forward Patrick McBrearty has emerged as an injury doubt for Saturday’s Super 8s clash with Mayo in Castlebar.

The Kilcar clubman is believed to have a hamstring problem and may not feature in the game the Ulster champions need to win or draw to make it to the semi-finals.

Mayo’s manager James Horan meanwhile has been handed a double fitness boost with Keith Higgins and Paddy Durcan both in line to return from injury for the Westerners.

Captain Diarmuid O’Connor has also stepped up his recovery from a fractured wrist but he’s unlikely to be involved.