Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

CRICKET

Ireland have made an incredible start to their historic first test against England at Lords.

They’ve bowled the World Champions out for 85 from less than 24 overs.

England won the toss and chose to bat in perfect conditions at the home of Cricket but Irish bowlers have dominated the early stages.

Tim Murtagh has taken five english wickets, while Mark Adair took three and Boyd Rankin struck for another pair.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland Under 19’s take on Portugal in the semi finals of the European Championship in Armenia today.

Portugal are the current holders.

Kick off in Yerevan is at 3pm Irish time.

Dundalk welcome Qarabag (PRON: Karrabag) of Azerbaijan to Oriel Park for a Champions League second qualifying round first leg tie tonight.

Kick off is at 7.45.

The visitors reached the Group stage of the competition two years ago.

Lilywhites boss Vinny Perth says a patient approach is required.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says it’s important they secure a big lead in tonight’s Champions League qualifier.

They host Estonian side Nomme Kalju ((pron: no-mare car-leo)) at Parkhead in the first leg of their tie.

Lennon says it won’t be easy.

CYCLING

The Tour de France rolls into the Alps today, with the 200 Kilometre 17th stage underway

Julian Alaphillippe is still in the Yellow jersey, 1 minute 35 seconds ahead of last year’s winner Geraint Thomas in second place

Ireland’s Dan Martin is 13th in general classification, over 11 and a half minutes back from Alaphilippe.

Nicholas Roche is 36th in General Classification but part of a 33 man breakaway from the peloton.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s believed that Westmeath GAA will part company with senior hurling boss Joe Quaid this evening.

He led the county to the preliminary All-Ireland quarter final after losing to Laois in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final.

But the highlight of his reign was securing promotion from Division 2A to Division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League this season.