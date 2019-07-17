Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Newcastle have confirmed Steve Bruce will take over as their new head coach.

He leaves Sheffield Wednesday to replace Rafa Benitez on a three-year contract.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles ((pron: la-sells)) tells Sky Sports News, it’s a popular appointment with the players.

Dunalk look to book their place in the second qualifying round in the Champions League tonight.

It’s nil-nil heading in the away leg of their tie with Riga following a scoreless draw at Oriel Park last week.

Kick off is at half-five Irish time.

Celtic are 3-1 heading into the second leg of their tie against Sarajevo at Parkhead.

Northern Irish champions Linfield face a difficult task, needing to overturn a 2-nil deficit in Norway against Rosenborg.

In transfer news…

Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier is close to completing a move to Atletico Madrid.

The England international will cost the Spanish in the region of 22-million Euro and is expected to fly to Spain for a medical today.

Trippier’s last game for Spurs was the Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in June.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says Arsenal haven’t met their valuation for Wilfried Zaha.

The club are believed to have rejected a 40-million pound offer for the forward.

GOLF

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley says he wouldn’t be surprised if the Open takes place in the Republic of Ireland in the future.

Royal Portrush plays host to the Major for the first time in almost 70-years this week and Padraig Harrington has suggested that Portmarnock would be well suited to hosted the tournament.

McGinley feels the R-and-A’s decision to bring the Open back to Northern Ireland could pave the way for it to be played in the Republic

RACING

Away from Killarney, there’s also an evening meeting today in Fairyhouse where the first of 7 races starts at 5.40.

The going is good to firm.

In the UK they go at

Catterick at 2pm – good to firm, good in places

Lingfield at 2.10 – standard

Uttoxeter – 2.20 – good

Yarmouth – 5.30 – good to firm

Wolverhampton – 5.40 – standard