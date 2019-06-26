Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo are set to be without Diarmuid O’Connor for Saturday night’s All Ireland Senior Football round 3 qualifier against Armagh and possibly the rest of the Championship season.

The Mayo News is reporting that the Mayo captain fractured his wrist in training last night.

Tyrone have injury concerns over trio Padraig Hampsey, Richie Donnelly and Kieran McGeary for Saturday’s third round qualifier against Kildare.

The match will be staged in Newbridge on Saturday.

Limerick and Tipperary meet in the Munster Hurling Final for the first time since 2001 this Sunday.

Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary inflicted a four-point defeat on the reigning All-Ireland and League champions in the round-robin section earlier this month.

Former Limerick player Ciaran Carey says a direct route to the All-Ireland semi-finals is as important as the silverware on offer at the Gaelic Grounds

SOCCER

England manager Phil Neville is confident his side will be able to cope even if they are missing their first choice centre-backs for tomorrow’s Women’s World Cup quarter-final.

Captain Steph Houghton and Millie Bright are “major doubts” for the game with Norway.

But Neville says rotating his team over the last 18 months mean they are prepared.

Manchester United are closing on in their second signing of the summer.

They’ve reportedly agreed a 50-million pound deal with Crystal Palace for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The England under-21 international defender is set to travel to Manchester for a medical ahead of going on holiday.

EUROPEAN GAMES

It’s a third medal for Ireland at the European Games in Minsk.

E-U champion Michaela Walsh has shocked the reigning world women’s featherweight champion Ornella Wahner on a split decision in their boxing quarter-final.

Walsh is now assured of at least a bronze medal and four more Irish boxers will be targetting semi-final places later.

Offaly welterweight Grainne Walsh is in the ring soon to face Elina Gustafsson while Kurt Walker goes up against Samuel Kistohurry in the last eight of the men’s bantamweight in the next hour.

Aoife O’Rourke takes on Lauren Price at middleweight this evening while Women’s world lightweight champion Kellie Harrington faces Italy’s Irma Testa

Jenny Egan and Ronan Foley have both adanaced to the K-1 200 semi-finals in canoeing.

Foley was seventh in his heat with Egan fifth in hers.

Nhat Nguyen (pron: Nat Noy-en) booked his place in the last-16 of the men’s badminton this morning by defeating Austria’s Luka Wraber in his final group game.

GOLF

10-years after winning the Irish Open as an amateur, Shane Lowry is hoping for a second victory at the tournament this summer.

The Offaly man heads to Lahinch next week after a strong start to 2019 where he’s won the Abu Dhabi Championship and secured a top-10 finish at the PGA Championship.

Lowry was crowned Irish Open champion at the Baltray in 2009 and he says it remains the best moment of his career.

TENNIS

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is the top men’s seed for next week’s Wimbledon.

Roger Federer is second, ahead of Rafael Nadal, despite being lower than the Spaniard in the world rankings – a decision Nadal has criticised.

World number one Ashleigh Barty heads the ladies’ seedings.

RACING

Ryan Moore will ride Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, with the big-race favourite one of six entries in the Classic from Ballydoyle.

Seamie Heffernan partnered the Galileo colt to a narrow victory at Epsom this month, but Moore, number-one jockey for Aidan O’Brien, will take over this weekend.

Ryan Moore and Anthony Van Dyck may not, however, have things all their own way at the Curragh as Kevin Prendergast, trainer of Madhmoon, reports the Epsom second to be “bombing at home” in advance of the Classic rematch.

Meanwhile, Anthony Van Dyck, Madhmoon and Broome who were first, second and fourth in the Epsom Derby, will all clash again in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Trainer Johnny Murtagh, who won the race four times as a jockey, believes that 86-year-old Curragh trainer Kevin Prendergast has an outstanding chance of winning the the Irish Derby for the very first time with Madhmoon.

There’s one Irish meeting today.

The first of a 7-race card at Naas goes to post at 6 o’clock

In the UK, they run at…

Carlisle – good to firm, good in places at 2pm

Ffos Las – good, 2.10

Salisbury – good to firm, 2.20

Kempton – standard to slow, 5.15

Bath – good, good to firm in places – 6.10