Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

League of Ireland winners Dundalk face stern opposition if they get past Riga FC in the Champions League first qualifying round.

Qarabag of Azerbaijan or Albanian side Partizani Tirana await in the next round, and Dundalk would be at home first in that tie if they were to progress.

Celtic’s reward for seeing off FK Sarajevo of Bosnia in their first round would be a meeting with one of Nõmme Kalju (PRON: NOM-MAY KAL-JOO) from Estonia or KF Shkëndija (PRON: SH-KEN-DEE-YA) of North Macedonia.

The Europa League second qualifying round draw is just about to get underway – with St Pats, Cork City and Shamrock Rovers set to find out who they would play if they were to go through.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has admitted breaking Football Association betting rules.

The ex-England international has been fined 8-thousand pounds and warned of his future conduct.

It’s alleged he placed 140 bets on football between August 2015 and January 2019.

England can seal top spot in Group D by avoiding defeat to Japan at the Women’s World Cup tonight.

Scotland need to beat Argentina this evening if they’re to have any chance of progressing.

Both games kick-off at 8 o’clock.

RUGBY

The draw for the Pool stage for next season’s European Champions Cup is just about to take place in Lausanne.

Ronan O’Gara is now the head coach of La Rochelle and there is a chance they could be pitted against his old team Munster.

Last season’s runners up Leinster will be one of the top ranked teams.

Connacht are back in the competition for the first time in 3 years after qualifying via the Pro 14.

CYCLING

Geraint Thomas will be fit to defend his Tour de France title despite being in a crash in the Tour of Switzerland.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital but managed to escape serious injury.

Chris Froome has already been ruled out after he crashed in France last week.

TENNIS

The Fever Tree Championship is finally underway at the Queens Club in London and with the latest, here’s Dave Luddy.

RACING

It’s Day Two at Royal Ascot, with the going good to soft at the Berkshire course.

The Aidan O’Brien trained ‘Magical’ is the favourite for the Prince of Wales’ Stakes, the Group 1 feature today.

The 1 mile 2 furlong contest goes to post at 3.40.

There is also a meeting at Wexford today, with the first off at 5.30.