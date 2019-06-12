Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

Warren Gatland has been named British and Irish Lions head coach for the 2021 rugby union tour to South Africa.

The team – selected from players from Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England – goes on tour every four years and Gatland is taking on the coaching role for the third consecutive time.

He’ll leave his current role as Wales coach after this year’s World Cup.

Ronan O’Gara is to join La Rochelle for next season in a head coaching role.

The former Munster and Ireland legend is set to take up the appointment with the French Top 14 team at the end of July.

He is to work alongside La Rochelle’s Director of Rugby Jonno Gibbes.

O’Gara has spent the last two years with Crusaders, which followed a stint with Racing 92.

Ireland must secure a bonus point win over Italy in their final Pool B match at the World Under 20 rugby championship to have any hope of reaching the last four.

Noel McNamara’s team can only qualify as best runners up, so they will also need other results to go their way.

The match begins at 2.30 in Argentina.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland Under 21’s play Brazil in the semi finals of the Toulon Tournament today.

Kick off is at 4.30.

Former Irish captain Robbie Keane has confirmed that there’s an offer on the table from Middlesbrough to join as assistant manager alongside his former Leeds and Tottenham team-mate Jonathan Woodgate.

Keane had lunch with club chairman Steve Gibson yesterday.

The Dubliner says he needs time to think about the offer but could make a decision by the end of the week.

Keane says he will stay in his coaching job with Ireland if he takes the job with the Championship club.

At the Women’s World Cup today, hosts France play Norway, it’s Nigeria up against South Korea and Germany take on Spain.

GOLF

Brooks Koepka says winning a third US Open golf title in a row this week would be the “coolest thing ever”.

The American will aim to become the first man to do it since 1905 – when Scotland’s Willie Anderson completed a hat-trick of victories at the event.

Koepka’s pleased he’s getting the chance to make history at the Pebble Beach course in California.

Tiger Woods is in a reminiscent mood as he makes his final preparations for the US Open.

He’s won the tournament on three occasions – the last time being in 2008.

Woods won the title at Pebble Beach by a record 15 shots in 2000, but his first memories of the course are his fondest.