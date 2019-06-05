Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

The rape lawsuit in the U-S-A against Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped.

A notice of voluntary dismissal has been filed at the Nevada state court in Las Vegas.





It has not been disclosed whether Ronaldo’s accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, has reached a settlement with the Juventus forward.

Mayorga filed a complaint last year, alleging that she had been sexually assaulted by Ronaldo at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

Ronaldo strongly denied the accusation.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan says he’d never retire from international football.

He was given a so called “farewell” appearance by former manager Martin O’Neill in November but was recalled by Mick McCarthy, who says the 35-year-old is an integral part of his squad.

Whelan explains he was forced to quit by the previous boss.

Christian Eriksen says he’s open to leaving Tottenham to take up a new challenge.

The midfielder has told a Danish magazine that he could stay in North London if offered a new deal but his preference is a move away.

Eriksen is reportedly a summer target for Real Madrid and has one year left on his contract at Spurs.

Gianni Infantino has been re-elected as FIFA president through to 2023.

Football’s governing body’s 211 members acclaimed him without a vote because he was the only candidate.

Infantino was first elected in February 2016 to complete the term of Sepp Blatter who was forced out of office following a series of corruption investigations at the organisation.

The climax to the Nations League begins this evening as Portugal take on Switzerland in the first semi-final.

Euro 2016 winners Portugal have home advantage in Porto for the 7.45pm kick-off.

England and the Netherlands meet in the other last-four clas tomorrow.

BOXING

One of Ireland’s top medal hopes for the Tokyo Olympics could be turning pro.

The Irish Sun reports that Joe Ward is close to agreeing a deal with American promoter Lou DiBella.

Westmeath southpaw Ward, who was named on the Irish squad for the European Games last week, is a three-time European champion and twice world silver medallist.

Anthony Joshua says he will continue to work with trainer Rob McCracken after his shock world heavyweight title defeat by Andy Ruiz Junior.

The loss in New York was the first of his 23-fight professional career.

Joshua says McCracken has done a ‘great job’ and has vowed to come back stronger from the defeat.

TENNIS

The quarter-finals continue at the French Open this afternoon.

Women’s defending champion Simona Halep is just getting underway against Amanda Anisimova while Ashleigh Barty is facing Marion Keys.

Later, men’s top seed Novak Djokovic will play world number five Alexander Zverev.

And Dominic Thiem (pron: team) faces Karen Khachanov.

RUGBY

Warren Gatland’s first match after he steps down from his role as Wales coach after the World Cup – will be against the team he’s guided for the past 12 years.

The Kiwi has been appointed Barbarians coach for their fixture against Wales in Cardiff on November the 30th.

The first meeting between the sides since 2012 will be Wayne Pivac’s debut as Gatland’s successor.

AFL

Wexford’s Barry O’Connor is heading to the A-F-L.

He’s agreed a two-year international rookie contract with the Sydney Swans.

The Saint Martin’s club man played for Wexford in their defeat to Louth in the Leinster Championship last month and will join Tipperary’s Colin O’Riordan at the Swans.

RACING

Willie Mullins has revealed the 2017 Ascot Stakes winner Thomas Hobson could return to the Berkshire track for a tilt the Gold Cup in a fortnight’s time.

The champion Irish jumps trainer, who has trained three of the last four winners of the Ascot Stakes, will be hoping Thomas Hobson can build on his performance last October when he finished second to Stradivarius in the Long Distance Cup.

He’s hoping for a top four finishd for Thomas Hobson in the Gold Cup on June 20th and Max Dynamite might run in the Queen Alexandra Stakes two days later.