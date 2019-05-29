Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Arsenal face Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku later.

The London rivals are hoping to lift their first piece of silver wear under managers Unai Emery and Maurizio Sarri.





A victory for Arsenal would also secure them a place in the Champions League group stage next season.

Kick-off is at 8pm.

TENNIS

Men’s defending champion Rafa Nadal is out on court for his second-round match at the French Open.

The 11-time winner at Roland Garros has taken the first two sets 6-1, 6-2 against German qualifier Yannick Maden.

Last year’s beaten women’s finalist Sloane Stephens has beaten Spain’s Sara Tormo in straight sets – 6-1, 7-6.

2016 winner Garbine Muguruza also enjoyed a straight sets success over Sweden’s Johanna Larsson.

RUGBY

Another key member of Ireland’s Grand Slam winning side has been ruled out of the World Rugby under-20 Championship.

Back-row Martin Moloney, who played in all of the Six Nations games, has been ruled out with a knee injury.

He’s been replaced in the squad for the tournament in Argentina by Sale Sharks’ Ciaran Booth.

BOXING

Katie Taylor thinks Delfine Persoon has underestimated her power heading into their world lightweight unification bout this weekend.

Taylor faces the Belgian, who has been W-B-C champion for five-years, on Saturday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

And the Bray fighter believes Persoon has overlooked her ability to box on the inside

It could be quite a while before we see a heavyweight world title unification fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

That’s because the W-B-C champion Wilder has announced he’s agreed to a rematch with Cuban Luis Ortiz next.

Joshua defends his three belts in the early hours of Sunday morning, when he face Andy Ruiz in New York.