Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has expressed his sympathy for his teammate Chris Hughton after he was sacked as Brighton manager.

Hughton says he was “hugely disappointed and surprised” by the club’s decision, which was made after he kept them in the Premier League for a second successive season.





McCarthy says sometimes change isn’t always for the better.

Steven Reid could be taking up a coaching role with Scotland.

The Scottish Sun reports that new manager Steve Clarke is keen to add the former Republic of Ireland midfielder to his management team.

Reid played under Clarke at West Brom.

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas says Frank Lampard has shown he’s good enough to manage the club.

The Derby boss is being heavily linked with replacing Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Gallas says he’s been impressed with the job Lampard has done this season.

Petr Cech is set to return to Chelsea this summer in a new sporting director role at the club.

The Arsenal goalkeeper will retire from playing after next Wednesday’s Europa League final in Azerbaijan against his former – and future – employers.

Chelsea have been without a technical director since Michael Emenalo’s resignation in November 2017.

GAELIC GAMES

Clones will play host to the Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Armagh and Cavan on Sunday June 2nd.

The game will have a 4pm throw-in and will be preceded by the Ulster Camogie final.

Ulster Council have also confirmed that Cavan’s Breffni Park will be the venue for the other last-four match in the football championship, with that game scheduled to be played on Saturday June 8th.

RUGBY

Former Connacht coach Pat Lam has signed a new four-year contract at Bristol.

The New Zealander takes on the new title of director of rugby with the Bears after leading them to a ninth place finish in the English top-flight this season.

Lam says he’s now on a journey to bring the Premiership title to Ashton Gate.

TENNIS

Andy Murray says he could play doubles at Wimbledon this summer but admits there’s very little chance he’ll be fit enough to enter the singles draw.

The three time grand slam winner had a hip resurfacing operation in January but has since said he’s “pain-free”.

Murray told The Times, “I’m pretty certain I’ll be able to play doubles but I don’t know how it would work singles wise. I’d need more time.”

RACING

Jockey Chris Hayes will ride the Dermot Weld trained Shelir in Saturday’s 2000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Shelir, who won a listed race over seven furlongs at the Curragh earlier this month, takes a step up in trip and a big step up in class but Hayes says he is an improving horse who is set to give a good account of himself.

There is jumping action at Wexford this afternoon where the first of seven races is due off at 2.05.

The going is good.

Meanwhile in Cork, the going is good to firm and the first of a seven-race card gets underway at 5.35.

In the UK, they go at:

Ayr – good to firm at 2 o’clock

Yarmouth – good to firm, good in places at 2.10

Warwick – good at 2.20

Southwell – good 5.45

Kempton – standard to slow – 5.55