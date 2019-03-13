Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

The Queen Mother Champion Chase is the highlight of Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival with the meeting given the all clear after weather worriers subsided.

From the course, Mike Vince.

Leo Powell from the Irish Field doesn’t see any horse troubling Altior in the big race.





Cheltenham may be the main event today but there’s also racing at Huntingdom, good to soft, at 1.45; Lingfield, standard, at 1.55 AND Kempton, standard to slow, at 4.40.

SOCCER

Liverpool will join City, Manchester United and Tottenham in the quarter finals of the Champions League if they can overcome German giants Bayern Munich tonight.

The tie is finely balanced following a nil all draw in the first leg at Anfield.

Kick off is at 8pm.

At the same time, Barcelona welcome Lyon to the New Camp.

That’s also scoreless after the first leg.

Norwich City will return to the top of the Championship table if they avoid defeat to Hull City at Carrow Road this evening.

The Canaries were overtaken by Leeds last night following the Yorkshire side’s 3-nil win at Reading.

Martin O’ Neill takes on his old club at the City Ground tonight, as Nottingham Forest host Aston Villa.

The sides played out a 5 all draw when they met at Villa Park in November.